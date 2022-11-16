Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 14 how vulnerable Carl Shields, aged 22, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, Sheffield, handed over 36 wraps of crack cocaine valued at £360 and two mobile phones to police following his arrest.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said: “He was arrested and taken to Shepcote Lane Police Station where he was searched and he told police he had an item in his underwear.”

Shields handed over the 36 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £360 based on each wrap to have been sold for £10 deals on the streets, according to Mr Bailey. He added that one of the mobile phones had messages that were indicative of drug supplying, with references to ‘whites’ as well as ‘whisky’ which is another term for cocaine.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply after he was arrested on October 15, 2019.

Clarkson Baptiste, defending, said: “Mr Shields comes to court knowing that the most likely outcome of today’s hearing is that he will be going straight to prison. That may not be the inevitable outcome in his particular circumstances.”

Mr Baptiste added that according to a ‘single competent authority’ Shields was found to have become involved in drug dealing after he had been the victim of human trafficking and modern slavery.

He said: “He did not enter into the activity in the hope of gaining a better standard of living for himself. It was not the trappings of drug dealing that was the attraction, rather the protection it would afford him.”

Judge Graham Robinson told Shields: “On my reading of the papers such as they are, you were approached by individuals who had previously abducted you and that appears to be the case accepted by the ‘single competent authority’.”

He added that these individuals told Shields to hold onto the drugs and a phone and he confirmed that the Home Office has accepted that Shields is to be treated as a victim of modern slavery.