1. Ahmed Farah

Young drug dealer Ahmed Farah was coerced into acting as a runner for a Sheffield gang and later went on to have a ‘significant’ role in the criminal enterprise, according to Sheffield Crown Court. Farah, pictured, was just 17-years-old when he was caught with 54 packages of crack cocaine and 24 packages of heroin as well as £772.83 in cash, the court was told. Stephen Grattage, prosecuting, said a police officer made the discovery when he stopped Farah, aged 20 at the time of sentencing, on Washington Road, in Sharrow, Sheffield. Farah, of of Wensley Court, at Page Hall, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying a class A drug, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, assaulting an emergency worker, and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced Farah to three years in a Young Offender Institution.

Photo: SYP