3. Adil Riaz

Adil Riaz, aged 31, pictured, of Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was jailed for 24 years for his involvement in a plot to smuggle drugs from Sheffield to Bath, according to a Bristol Crown Court hearing. The court heard police found an assault rifle and hand grenades in a Sheffield house in a case linked to drugs. Riaz was one of four offenders dealt with for their roles in what police described as an organised crime network that saw huge quantities of drugs and cash moved between London, the Midlands and the West Country. Riaz was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply more than 160kg of cocaine from Sheffield to Bath. He also admitted laundering over £2.3 million in cash. Riaz was also dealt with for two Sheffield-based robberies from September 2020 and firearms offences relating to items found at an address associated with him.

Photo: SYP