A knife-wielding attacker has been jailed after he stabbed another man at a party, and in a separate case police found an assault rifle and hand grenades at a Sheffield property linked to drugs.
Another case saw a Sheffield man who had originally been given a suspended prison sentence for injuring a baby have his sentence altered to three years of custody.
Elsewhere, a Sheffield man was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this week accused of murder following an alleged stabbing, and in another case a woman was also due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with murder after a suspicious death of man in Rotherham.
1. Warsame Ibrahim
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Warsame Ibrahim, pictured, nearly killed a 29-year-old man who was left fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed at a party in Fox Hill, Sheffield, following a night out. Ibrahim, aged 27, of Dorset Street, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October 31, to 10 years in prison.
Photo: SYP
2. Ronald Sekanjako
Ronald Sekanjako, aged 48, of Bellhouse Road, at Shiregreen, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Sekanjako was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 4, accused of allegedly murdering Philip David Woodcock, aged 60, who was allegedly stabbed to death at FedEx in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday, November 2.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Adil Riaz
Adil Riaz, aged 31, pictured, of Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was jailed for 24 years for his involvement in a plot to smuggle drugs from Sheffield to Bath, according to a Bristol Crown Court hearing. The court heard police found an assault rifle and hand grenades in a Sheffield house in a case linked to drugs. Riaz was one of four offenders dealt with for their roles in what police described as an organised crime network that saw huge quantities of drugs and cash moved between London, the Midlands and the West Country. Riaz was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply more than 160kg of cocaine from Sheffield to Bath. He also admitted laundering over £2.3 million in cash. Riaz was also dealt with for two Sheffield-based robberies from September 2020 and firearms offences relating to items found at an address associated with him.
Photo: SYP
4. Romane Hyman
Bristol Crown Court heard how Romane Hyman, pictured, was one of four offenders - including a Sheffield man - dealt with for their roles in what police described as an organised crime network that saw huge quantities of drugs and cash moved between London, the Midlands and the West Country. Hyman, aged 30, previously of Portland Place, Bath, was involved with four conspiracies to supply cocaine and heroin to the South West and launder the millions of pounds made from that supply. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison in February. The court heard police found an assault rifle and hand grenades in a Sheffield house during the case which was linked to drugs.
Photo: SYP