Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 29 how Adnan Jama, aged 26, formerly of Carwood Grove, Burngreave, was first caught by police with drugs when he was a passenger in a car and on a second time during a visit to his former home.

Richard Davies, prosecuting, told the court police stopped a VW Golf car on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, on July 5, 2020, and discovered Jama had £1,490 in cash, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a serial Sheffield drug-dealer who was caught with heroin and crack-cocaine has been sentenced to over five years and seven months of custody.

He said: “The defendant was in the front passenger seat and was told a search would be conducted of the vehicle and he ran from the scene and was immediately arrested and as police took hold of him he fell backwards and a large bundle of cash fell from his pocket.”

Mr Davies added another bundle of cash was also found and officers discovered wraps of heroin and cocaine which had been dumped in a garden. The total value of these drugs was £430.

Police also found a mobile phone in Jama’s possession and the drug dealing term “banging both” used, which refers to selling heroin and crack cocaine.

After Jama was released under investigation, police visited his home on January 1 following a report of an assault and found the defendant hiding in a cupboard, according to Mr Davies.

Mr Davies said police discovered heroin and cocaine at the property as well as cannabis all valued at £960 along with high-valued clothes and £1,430 in cash.

Jama, who has previous convictions for drug offences including possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, two counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply and two counts of simply possessing cannabis relating to the offences from July 5, 2020, and from January 1, 2021.

Laura Marshall, defending, said Jama who is supported by his family, regrets his behaviour and he has the potential to live a positive and productive life.

Ms Marshall added Jama started using drugs at university and he built up a considerable debt which led to offending but after he was caught and his drugs were confiscated this led to increased debts and further offending.

She said: “He now appreciates staying within the area that his family resides is no longer an option for him if he wishes to break the cycle he finds himself in.”

Jama has since lost the opportunity to be a physiotherapist but he hopes to do an Open University degree in business studies while he is in prison, according to Ms Marshall.

Ms Marshall said: “Hindsight is a wonderful thing and he wishes he had dealt with all these matters in a different way. He did not and he accepts responsibility for that. He is extremely remorseful.”