Man dies after being struck by car in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police were called at around 1.45 pm on September 20 to reports of a crash near the carwash on Prospect Road, Lowfield, between a black Mercedes E Class and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man sadly died from his injuries on September 23.

The crash happened on Prospect Road in the Lowfield area of the city.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, anyone with dashcam footage that caught the incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist with the enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 445 of September 20.