Over 100 retail jobs on offer in Sheffield as event is held at Meadowhall

Primark, Boots and JD Sports are among 25 retailers looking to employ talented and enthusiastic individuals at the event taking place inside Meadowhall on Thursday, September 30.

Whether you’re looking for full or part-time employment, an apprenticeship, or the chance to take up a new career, the jobs fair will have something for everyone.

There will be more than 100 roles available at the event, with stalls and representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants at Meadowhall.

Hundreds of career vacancies will be up for grabs at the jobs fair in Meadowhall.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to be able to bring an event like this to the city after what’s been a challenging time for so many.

“There’s a range of roles available and we’d welcome anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or challenge to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”

The jobs fair will be taking place on Lower Park Lane between 10 am and 6 pm.

Anyone who is looking for work is encouraged to go along.

For more information visit the Meadowhall website at www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs-fair

The full list of retailers set to be in attendance at the jobs fair is:

FLANNELS

All Saints

Hollister

Primark

JD Sports

Next

New Look

McDonald's

The Perfume Shop

The North Face

Costa Coffee

The Steel Foundry

Urban Outfitters

Dermalogica

Footasylum

TK Maxx

KFC

Wagamama

Boux Avenue

Boots

Poundland

Boost

Sienna Kitchen & Bar