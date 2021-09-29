Over 100 retail jobs on offer in Sheffield as event is held at Meadowhall
Hundreds of career vacancies will be up for grabs at a jobs fair taking place inside Meadowhall Shopping Centre this week.
Primark, Boots and JD Sports are among 25 retailers looking to employ talented and enthusiastic individuals at the event taking place inside Meadowhall on Thursday, September 30.
Whether you’re looking for full or part-time employment, an apprenticeship, or the chance to take up a new career, the jobs fair will have something for everyone.
There will be more than 100 roles available at the event, with stalls and representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants at Meadowhall.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to be able to bring an event like this to the city after what’s been a challenging time for so many.
“There’s a range of roles available and we’d welcome anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or challenge to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”
The jobs fair will be taking place on Lower Park Lane between 10 am and 6 pm.
Anyone who is looking for work is encouraged to go along.
For more information visit the Meadowhall website at www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs-fair
The full list of retailers set to be in attendance at the jobs fair is:
FLANNELS
All Saints
Hollister
Primark
JD Sports
Next
New Look
McDonald's
The Perfume Shop
The North Face
Costa Coffee
The Steel Foundry
Urban Outfitters
Dermalogica
Footasylum
TK Maxx
KFC
Wagamama
Boux Avenue
Boots
Poundland
Boost
Sienna Kitchen & Bar
Shake Lab