Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 13 how Mateusz Gierlach, aged 30, was found at a property on Earl Marshal Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, where police discovered 45 cannabis plants valued at between £10,110 and £24,700.

Judge David Dixon told Gierlach: “It looks as though you had a rolling crop in operation – in total around 45 plants. You maintained and The Crown does not dispute that you have a significant cannabis addiction yourself but you were growing also for others it seems.”

Prosecuting barrister Melissa Morton said police had attended the property and the defendant was found with 45 plants valued at between £10,110 and £24,700 in two rooms and a cellar.

Ms Morton added: “The defendant was interviewed. He said he had lived at the property for over a year and he lived in the downstairs bedroom.”

He also confirmed he had access to all the rooms in the property and he was producing cannabis for personal use and he intended to store unused cannabis in bags.

Warehouse worker Gierlach, now of Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis after the police visit on March 10, 2021, at Earl Marshal Road.

Defence barrister Dale Harris said: “He was in a different place to the one he is in today. He had a heavy cannabis addiction which he could not afford.”

Mr Harris added that Gierlach had been a cannabis-user and the defendant accepted he produced the class B drug for commercial use.

Judge Dixon acknowledged that since the offence over a year ago Gierlach has made significant progress in his life and he has found work.

He sentenced Gierlach to 12 months of custody suspended for 18 months with 150 hours of unpaid work and the defendant was ordered to pay £425 in costs.

Judge Dixon warned Gierlach: “You need to understand you are now in a strict situation. Any further offences – jail. You don’t turn up for unpaid work – jail.