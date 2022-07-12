Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 11 how Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, Balby, Doncaster, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis and 20-year-old Ryan Theobald on High Street, in Doncaster city centre, and he has also denied possessing an offensive weapon.

Richard Thyne QC, prosecuting, claims Amrit Jhagra had stabbed and murdered both youngsters in the early hours of Saturday, January 29, on High Street, Doncaster.

Mr Thyne said forensic pathologist Dr Naomi Carter found Ryan Theobald suffered a single stab wound to the left side of his chest which penetrated his heart and a lung and he died from catastrophic blood loss.

Pictured are deceased Ryan Theobald, left, and Janis Kozlovskis, right, who both died after suffering fatal stab wounds in Doncaster town centre.

The blow must have been delivered with force, according to Mr Thyne, given that the 13cm to 15cm deep wound had penetrated the cartilage in Ryan Theobald’s chest.

Mr Thyne said: “Ryan also had a wound to his left cheek, typical of a slashing injury and a wound to his left eyebrow.”

Janis Kozlovskis sustained several knife wounds including a stab wound to the right side of his neck, according to Mr Thyne, a stab wound to the front left side of his chest, a stab wound to his left armpit, a stab wound to the front right side of the abdomen and a stab wound to his inner right knee.

Mr Thyne said the wound to the chest was 10cm to 12cm in depth, and the 10cm to 13cm deep wound to the abdomen had severed a principle vein and artery resulting in blood loss and the wound to Janis Kozlovskis’s knee had penetrated his thigh bone.

A murder trial jury at Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard of the extent of the fatal stab wounds suffered by two deceased youngsters during a melee in Doncaster town centre.

He added: “Overall the cause of death was catastrophic blood loss as a consequence of these injuries.”

Mr Thyne argued Jhagra had been in possession of a knife which had allegedly been used to inflict the injuries upon the deceased.

He explained Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald had left CoCo nightclub, on Silver Street, with friends when Janis Kozlovskis approached one of Jhagra’s two friends and the two began fighting and they moved to High Street as the incident was captured on CCTV.

Mr Thyne claimed as the fight continued Ryan Theobald got involved and threw a punch at Jhagra’s friend before the defendant swung out at Ryan Theobald’s face and was chased by Ryan Theobald before the defendant stabbed him.

Jhagra took a further slash at Ryan Theobald’s neck or chest area, according to Mr Thyne, before he collapsed.

Mr Thyne claims Jhagra then chased Janis Kozlovskis and pulled him to the ground and he stabbed him several times.

Despite efforts by paramedics, Ryan Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene and Janis Kozlovskis was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Jhagra stated he had been staying at a Premier Inn and he and his friends had gone for pizza and he had not realised he had a multi-tool in his pocket.

The defendant, who has denied two counts of murder and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, told officers he had not intended to cause any harm and he claimed he had been trying to defend himself.