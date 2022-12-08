The Totley community is still is shock following the deaths of Bryan and Mary Andrews, both aged in their 70s, after an incident at their home in Terrey Road in November. Emergency services were dispatched to the home just after 10.15am following a 999 call out of concern for their welfare. Officers reportedly found the couple critically injured at the scene, but were pronounced dead a short time later.
Today (December 8), at an inquest launched into the couple’s death, assistant coroner Katie Dickinson revealed Bryan and Mary were both pronounced dead at 10:49am, just over half an hour after officers were called to the scene. The opening today marked the beginning of a formal fact-finding enquiry into the deaths, and will likely conclude in 2023.
Following their deaths, well-wishers described Bryan and Mary Andrews as “pillars of their community” and were both known as popular, “kindhearted” neighbours. Bryan, 79, was born Greasborough on July 22, 1943, and worked for years as a builder. Mary, 76, worked for many years as a nurse.
The couple’s son, Duncan James Andrews, 51, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, has been charged with their murder.
It comes after it emerged last week that officers had to return to the scene of the killing to reports the property had been broken into. It is not believed anything was stolen. Mr and Mrs Andrews had lived in their home for decades and was where they had brought up their three children – two daughters and a son.