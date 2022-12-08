An inquest has heard how an elderly couple who were allegedly murdered by their own son in Sheffield were pronounced dead half an hour after police were first called.

The Totley community is still is shock following the deaths of Bryan and Mary Andrews, both aged in their 70s, after an incident at their home in Terrey Road in November. Emergency services were dispatched to the home just after 10.15am following a 999 call out of concern for their welfare. Officers reportedly found the couple critically injured at the scene, but were pronounced dead a short time later.

Today (December 8), at an inquest launched into the couple’s death, assistant coroner Katie Dickinson revealed Bryan and Mary were both pronounced dead at 10:49am, just over half an hour after officers were called to the scene. The opening today marked the beginning of a formal fact-finding enquiry into the deaths, and will likely conclude in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their deaths, well-wishers described Bryan and Mary Andrews as “pillars of their community” and were both known as popular, “kindhearted” neighbours. Bryan, 79, was born Greasborough on July 22, 1943, and worked for years as a builder. Mary, 76, worked for many years as a nurse.

An inquest opening has heard how Bryan and Mary Andrews were pronounced dead at their home in Terrey Road in Totley half an hour after police were initially called.

Advertisement Hide Ad