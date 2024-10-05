Sheffield dogs: Two police dogs with more than 200 arrests thanked for service as they retire

Two top police dogs responsible for more than 200 arrests have been thanked for their service as they retire.

Reggie and Bension served South Yorkshire communities gallantly and were loyal to their handlers on the frontline, a citation from South Yorkshire Police states.

PD Benson, left, and PD Reggie, are retiring after more than 200 arrests.PD Benson, left, and PD Reggie, are retiring after more than 200 arrests.
PD Benson, left, and PD Reggie, are retiring after more than 200 arrests. | SYP

On the arrests, it adds: “They wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic abilities the dogs possess and the hard work of their handlers.”

Reggie, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, is retiring due to injury and will live with a previous handler who retired recently.

Earlier this year he scooped ‘Animal of The Year’ at the Force Awards for his achievements over the past 12 months.

Benson, an eight-year-old Dutch Herder, joined South Yorkshire Police in 2019 and has “proved throughout his career he was always meant to be a police dog.”

He will spend his retirement with his handler and has “settled in for a quieter life relaxing in his favourite spot around the fireplace.”

A police spokesperson said: “Our animals are a huge part of our policing family, they form strong bonds with their handlers and the wider teams and colleagues and when the time comes for them to retire, it’s always a sad farewell.”

Related topics:DogsSouth YorkshireSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police
