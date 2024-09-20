This video More videos

Police have shared a dramatic video showing a police dog chasing a teenage motorcyclist trying to flee from cops.

Yesterday (September 19) at around 12.30pm, a dog handler was on patrol in Brinsworth when she spotted a motorcycle with “suspicious alterations” to the registration plate.

The rider failed to stop, and a pursuit commenced.

South Yorkshire Police said that during the pursuit, the rider went the wrong way round a roundabout and mounted a kerb.

The police officer made ‘tactical contact’ with the bike to stop it and the rider then fled.

The video shows the police officer pull up, deploy their police dog and shout “Vinnie, stop him.”

The officer then followed the six-year-old Belgian Malinois and found a teenager on the ground.

Unable to outrun PD Vinnie, the young rider had been detained by his left arm by the dog and fell to the ground.

A 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The motorcycle was reported stolen from Sheffield the day before, and enquiries are on-going to return it to its owner.