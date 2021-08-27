A Sheffield Crown Court trial has heard how Bradley Jenkins, aged 28, of Waverley View, Catcliffe, near Sheffield, and Conner Hadi, aged 26, of Toll Bar Avenue, Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, have denied attempting to murder Bradley Ward and his mother Kelly Ward.

Jonathan Sandiford, prosecuting, claims the defendants and others allegedly went armed with shotguns in a stolen Nissan Qashqai with false number plates to Castledale Croft, on the Manor estate, Sheffield, on January 6, and opened fire with shotguns at least three times in an attempt to kill members of the Ward family.

Kelly Ward was hit in her head and shoulder and Bradley Ward was later shot in his arm after his father David Ward claimed he later saw Bradley Jenkins and Conner Hadi on Prince of Wales Road firing shotguns at his son.

Police launched an investigation after reports of shotgun shootings at Castledale Croft, on the Manor estate, Sheffield, and on Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield.

Father-of-three David Ward said he had been with his wife in his pick-up truck when he got a call about an earlier incident concerning his son Bradley Ward and they went with others to a friend’s home on Castledale Croft.

He said: “As soon as we pulled-up. My wife got out of my wagon and cars came around the corner. Three jumped out –bang, bang, bang. They weren’t playing no games. It was disgusting.”

Mr Ward added that his wife had screamed, ‘he’s got a gun, he’s got a gun’.

David Ward said he looked behind in his vehicle mirrors and claimed he saw Connor Hadi getting out of the driver’s seat and firing a shotgun.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

He claimed he recognised Bradley Jenkins in the front passenger seat of the Qashqai and said as he reversed his pick-up they got out of the Qashqai and ran off.

Mr Ward said: “I did not know my wife was shot at this time and there was a lot of screaming and there were kids running up and down the street. I can see it in my eyes and it has preyed on my mind ever since.”

He added he and Bradley Ward pursued the alleged attackers in the pick-up to Prince of Wales Road before Bradley Ward got out and ran up a driveway.

Mr Ward said: “The next minute he comes running down towards me saying, ‘They have got me, they have got me’. I saw the lights flashing up of shotguns.”

John Elvidge, defending Bradley Jenkins, and Mohammed Nawaz, defending Conner Hadi, claimed the incidents happened quickly at night and it had been dark and visibility had been limited.

Mr Sandiford said there had been “bad feeling” between Bradley Ward and those in the Qashqai after Bradley Jenkins was seeing Bradley Ward's former partner and there had been a confrontation with a group in a Nissan Qashqai just before the shootings.

He anticipates the defendants will deny being in the Qashqai and being involved in the shootings.

Bradley Jenkins and Conner Hadi have pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life, and both have denied attempting to murder Kelly Ward and attempting to murder Bradley Ward.