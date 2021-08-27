Federation chairman Steve Kent is now calling on the government ‘to act to stop the police service plugging the gaps of underfunded mental health services’.

He said: “We always have been and always will be the service of last resort, where we plug the gaps from the NHS, from social services, and it’s just not good enough.

“We’ve been having these conversations for probably the past 10 years and nothing’s ever been done about it. We need legislative change to make sure that we don’t actually have the same level of duty of care, otherwise we’re just going to continue to be in this position. There needs to be a change, where the duty of care is put back onto other public service agencies like the NHS.

Concerns have been raised about police officers in South Yorkshire 'plugging the gaps' of underfunded mental health services

“Coupled with, of course, funding for them to deal with it.”

He added: “We are here to maintain peace, law and order, and to deal with criminals. We’re not a second-tier NHS service, which is what we have become, and it’s got to stop.

“Police officers are absolutely exhausted and whenever this comes up it puts an enormous strain on them. When we’re taking people with mental health crises into police custody, it’s just not appropriate.”

He said officers were having to deal with members of the public with mental health issues ‘all the time’.

He added: “You’re talking pretty much every day. We’re getting calls for service to deal with mental health calls, to go and section and transport people, which is totally inappropriate.

“If you remove that and allow police officers to deal with what we should be dealing with in terms of other vulnerabilities in society and crime, then the picture would probably change quite dramatically.”