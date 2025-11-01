Sheffield cycling: Delivery riders on modified e-bikes 'attempt to evade police'
The pair were caught in an operation involving the motorcycle and rural crime team and the city centre neighbourhood team.
The first rider failed to stop, then abandoned his bike and ran off before being detained, the force said.
The ‘highly modified’ bike was found to have ‘twist and go throttle’ and was capable of more than 25mph.
A second rider failed to stop then tried to ram a police bike, it is alleged.
Officers said his cycle had a larger capacity battery and motor added. It also had normal brakes which were not capable of stopping at higher speeds.
In a post on SYP Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team Facebook page, police apologised to people who did not get their ‘fast food’ and said they were responding to complaints about illegal e-bikes putting members of the public at risk.
Both bikes were seized and the riders would be appearing in court, it added.
It also said: “Whilst we understand the necessity to deliver food quickly and economically, these-bikes are often highly modified, capable of speeds in excess of 40mph, with normal pushbike brakes and questionable DIY skills.”
“Again, a highly modified e-bike with the original battery module removed and a larger capacity battery and motor added. Again, normal brakes not capable of stopping at the speeds it would do.
“Bike seized, rider reported, more unhappy food customers, sorry.”
The post said they were just two of several e-bikes officers had seized recently.
Earlier this month, South Yorkshire Police set out the law on e-bikes and e-scooters amid soaring popularity and fatal crashes.