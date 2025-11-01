Two food delivery riders on modified e-bikes are facing legal action after attempting to evade police in Sheffield.

The pair were caught in an operation involving the motorcycle and rural crime team and the city centre neighbourhood team.

The first rider failed to stop, then abandoned his bike and ran off before being detained, the force said.

The ‘highly modified’ bike was found to have ‘twist and go throttle’ and was capable of more than 25mph.

Police seize 'heavily modified' e-bike in Sheffield city centre. | syp

A second rider failed to stop then tried to ram a police bike, it is alleged.

Officers said his cycle had a larger capacity battery and motor added. It also had normal brakes which were not capable of stopping at higher speeds.

In a post on SYP Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team Facebook page, police apologised to people who did not get their ‘fast food’ and said they were responding to complaints about illegal e-bikes putting members of the public at risk.

Police seize e-bike in Sheffield city centre operation. | syp

Both bikes were seized and the riders would be appearing in court, it added.

It also said: “Whilst we understand the necessity to deliver food quickly and economically, these-bikes are often highly modified, capable of speeds in excess of 40mph, with normal pushbike brakes and questionable DIY skills.”

“Bike seized, rider reported, more unhappy food customers, sorry.”

The post said they were just two of several e-bikes officers had seized recently.