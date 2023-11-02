News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Crown Court: South Yorkshire Police officer denies indecently assaulting boy & will stand trial

PC Gary Scott has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault on a 'male person aged 10 or 11'.

By Court Reporter, Sarah Marshall
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
A South Yorkshire Police officer charged with indecently assaulting a 10 or 11-year-old boy has been told he will have to wait more than a year for his trial.

PC Gary Scott, 50, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday where he denied three counts of indecent assault on a “male person aged 10 or 11”. He is pictured here leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court following his first court appearancePC Gary Scott, 50, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday where he denied three counts of indecent assault on a “male person aged 10 or 11”. He is pictured here leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court following his first court appearance
PC Gary Scott, 50, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday where he denied three counts of indecent assault on a “male person aged 10 or 11”. He is pictured here leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court following his first court appearance

Police Constable, Gary Scott, from Balby, Doncaster appeared before Sheffield Crown Court earlier today (Thursday, November 2, 2023), when he denied three counts of indecent assault on a “male person aged 10 or 11”.

The charges all relate to the same complainant and the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2003, when the defendant was not a police officer.

During this afternoon's hearing, Scott aged 50, stood in the dock wearing a dark suit, blue shirt and dark tie to enter three not-guilty pleas.

He was told he will go on trial in Sheffield on November 25, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police has said Scott worked as a response officer in Rotherham.

