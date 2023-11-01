Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many people are paying tributes to Sheffield music scene “legend” Martin Bedford, who reportedly passed away last night (October 31).

Martin was an artist who spent over 40 years making gig posters for local musicians, and helped establish the Leadmill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He worked with musicians including Richard Hawley and Patti Smith, and gave hundreds of artists their first spot on a line-up in his work as a promoter.

Mark Scott said on Facebook today: "Last night I lost a friend, hell, the whole of Sheffield lost a great friend. I never quite knew how I ever deserved to meet Martin Bedford, but one day a poster for an early show appeared in my inbox.

Martin Bedford

"Totally spontaneously, and without fanfare, there was Martin in my life and I never looked back being friends with this amazing human being. He helped me in my live music promotions right from the start.

"It wasn’t just me of course, Martin did so much for music and music people in Sheffield. From bands starting out to Sheffield legends, you can see Martin’s hand and influence everywhere. We owe him. Big time.”

“I was really proud that he was my friend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their memories of Martin, and show his artwork proudly placed in their homes.

Pete Dovey wrote: “RIP Martin Bedford. An actual Sheffield legend, synonymous with our music scene and one of the nicest blokes you’ll ever meet. Always had time for everyone. I’ll miss him turning up to the Rutty an hour before opening time to hang out and drink bitter.

Adi Carter called Martin “a unique and prolific talent in Sheffield”, writing: “A fixture at what often felt like every gig. His poster work was often the leading edge that took me to so many nights out.”