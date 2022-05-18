Soloman Sanyas, aged 46, of Wincobank Avenue has been on trial for the past week at Sheffield Crown Court charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after he raped his victim in her own home in 2021.

During the trail the court heard on May 16 2021, Sanyas entered the home of his victim while she was out. The victim returned home earlier than anticipated and found him in a bedroom.

Soloman Sanyas has been jalied for 10 years for rape

Following a verbal altercation Sanyas dragged his victim down the stairs and raped her in her living room.

The victim sustained injuries to her back from being dragged down the stairs. She called 999 to report the crime, during which the call handler described her as being ‘petrified and distressed’.

Detectives and forensic teams attended the victim’s home and began recovering vital evidence. Forensics showed that Sanyas had gained entry through a window after using garden furniture to climb up.

PC Bernice O'Brien from the Sheffield Protecting Vulnerable People Team said: “During this investigation the victim has showed great bravery throughout and I would like to commend her for continuing to ensure Sanyas receives the punishment he deserves.

“During the investigation Sanyas intimidated the victim on multiple occasions and had known associates threaten her to stop police intervention.

“By remaining strong she has ensured that Sanyas cannot harm her or anyone else. I am pleased Sanyas has received a lengthy custodial sentence.”