Sheffield Children's Hospital: Photos on 147th birthday show how the hospital has changed over the years

Take a journey through history with these photos of Sheffield Children's over the years, as the hospital marks its 147th birthday.

By Chloe Aslett, Steve Jones
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:42 GMT

Sheffield Children’s, one of Sheffield’s longest-standing institutions and one of only three dedicated children’s trusts in the UK, is celebrating its 147th birthday today (November 15).

It opened for the first time on Brook Hill, not far from the current Western Bank site, on November 15, 1876, with a rent of £63 per year.

In its first year, the hospital saw just 29 inpatient admissions, a figure which has grown substantially to 10,214 in 2022/23.

The hospital’s first X-Ray machine was installed in 1907, while electric radiators replaced open fires and the operating theatre opened its doors during the 1920s.

The pictures below show a journey through history, as the leading hospital enters its 148th year of supporting young people.

The original hospital opened in November 1876 in Brook Hill. Since 1948, its services have been provided under the NHS.

1. The original hospital

The original hospital opened in November 1876 in Brook Hill. Since 1948, its services have been provided under the NHS.

The Children's Hospital Charity was formed 100 years after the hospital in 1976. Money raised through donations funds four key areas; medical equipment, research, new facilities and improvements to the environment.

2. The hospital, pictured in 1880

The Children's Hospital Charity was formed 100 years after the hospital in 1976. Money raised through donations funds four key areas; medical equipment, research, new facilities and improvements to the environment.

The hospital pictured four years before its first X-Ray machine was installed, in 1907.

3. The hospital in 1903

The hospital pictured four years before its first X-Ray machine was installed, in 1907.

In the 1970s, the hospital extended what became the Emergency Department.

4. The Cleaver Ward

In the 1970s, the hospital extended what became the Emergency Department.

