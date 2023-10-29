The claim was made after defendant Michael Wigglesworth admitted attempting to in engage in sexual communication with a child.

A 63-year-old man pleasured himself over a picture of a young girl while in the midst of a 'dark time,' a Sheffield judge has been told.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how defendant Michael Wigglesworth began talking online with someone purporting to be a 13-year-old girl called Amy over a chat room app.

Prosecuting barrister, Richard Davies, said Amy was, in fact, an undercover police officer, and Wigglesworth spoke to her on a number of occasions between October 12 and November 16, 2021.

Referring to their first chat, Mr Davies told the court: "She told the defendant she was 13. He said he was a lot older, before asking if she had Skype."

After the communication was moved over to Skype, 63-year-old Wigglesworth asked for a picture and was sent one of a 13-year-old girl.

Wigglesworth told 'Amy' he was 'masturbating at her photo'.

Mr Davies told the court that the communication on that date ended with Wigglesworth, of Morrell Street, Maltby, Rotherham, asking 'Amy' to send him a nude picture.

The undercover officer sent Wigglesworth a number of further messages as 'Amy' between October 19 and 25, 2021, but received no response, the court heard.

Mr Davies said the pair spoke again on November 16, 2021, but Wigglesworth appeared to have no memory of their previous conversation.

Wigglesworth asked for another picture, and was sent one of a 'girl on a bed.' He once again asked the 'girl' for a nude picture, the court heard.

Mr Davies said Wigglesworth’s home was raided a couple of months later and a number of electronic devices were seized.

"On first examination, one of the devices, a laptop, was examined and three [indecent images] of Category C were found," Mr Davies told the court, adding that the images recovered had been downloaded between August 28, 2021 and October 2, 2021.

Wigglesworth initially exercised his right to silence in a police interview, but subsequently acknowledged his wrong-doing when he pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and one count of possessing indecent images of children.

Defending, Bianca Brasoveanu said Wigglesworth was in a 'dark place' at the time of his offending due to the passing away of his mother; and had become very isolated, following that loss, and the Covid pandemic.

She added that Wigglesworth, who, she suggested, came across as 'genuinely remorseful,' had a clean criminal record before this.

She added that Wigglesworth supports his son, who has learning difficulties, and he would be 'devastated' at seeing his father jailed.

The judge, Recorder Jeremy Baker, said Wigglesworth’s communication with 'Amy' demonstrated an 'unhealthy and criminal interest in young girls'.

He sentenced Wigglesworth to eight months’ custody, but said he felt it was 'just possible' to suspend the sentence for two years.

"You’re in work, you have your own accommodation, both of which will be lost if I pass an immediate sentence," he explained.

Mr Baker also noted Wigglesworth’s lack of other convictions; the length of time since the offences were committed, and the fact he has not committed any further offences since.