418 Eats: Plans revealed for late-night sandwich shop on Sheffield’s popular Ecclesall Road
If a sandwich is your go-to midnight snack, then life is about to become much easier for you...
A shop unit is undergoing renovation works on a popular road in Sheffield - and now the team behind Lounge418 have confirmed that it is the latest addition to the ‘418 group’.
Managing director Saeed Ibrahimi and head chef Alireza Parhizi opened Lounge418 on Ecclesall Road in the former Yankees restaurant in December 2021. Earlier this year, the two entrepreneurs opened an off licence on Ecclesall Road, and it was soon followed by the "perfect opportunity" for 418 Eats.
The premises on 287 Ecclesall Road, formerly Black Burger which shut down just months after opening, will soon be home to a sandwich shop. It will be open late into the night, seven days a week, to offer 'Persian-inspired creations' for those seeking a satisfying lunch or a late-night snack.
Mr Ibrahimi said: "Since opening Lounge418 almost two years ago, we have always been looking to expand and bring Persian cuisines to Sheffield, and Ecclesall Road in particular.
"418 Eats will be where culinary ingenuity meets the welcoming atmosphere of a local sandwich bar. 418 Eats offers an array of sandwiches, including the new 418's signature chicken and lamb shawarma made from scratch.
"Our menu features both cold and hot sandwiches, delectable smash burgers, Persian hotdogs, and including vegetarian and vegan options, made with all the finest ingredients, all expertly handcrafted by our 418 head chef to delight your palate.
"With our friendly staff and inviting ambiance, 418 Eats is the perfect take-out destination, just like our sister companies."
The venue is expected to open towards the end of November, or the beginning of December. Its opening hours will be 12pm to 1am on Sunday through to Thursday, and 12pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday.