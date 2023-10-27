If a sandwich is your go-to midnight snack, then life is about to become much easier for you...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shop unit is undergoing renovation works on a popular road in Sheffield - and now the team behind Lounge418 have confirmed that it is the latest addition to the ‘418 group’.

Managing director Saeed Ibrahimi and head chef Alireza Parhizi opened Lounge418 on Ecclesall Road in the former Yankees restaurant in December 2021. Earlier this year, the two entrepreneurs opened an off licence on Ecclesall Road, and it was soon followed by the "perfect opportunity" for 418 Eats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises on 287 Ecclesall Road, formerly Black Burger which shut down just months after opening, will soon be home to a sandwich shop. It will be open late into the night, seven days a week, to offer 'Persian-inspired creations' for those seeking a satisfying lunch or a late-night snack.

418 Eats is the latest addition to the 418 group in the Ecclesall Road area of Sheffield, and will offer sandwiches until late into the night.

Mr Ibrahimi said: "Since opening Lounge418 almost two years ago, we have always been looking to expand and bring Persian cuisines to Sheffield, and Ecclesall Road in particular.

"418 Eats will be where culinary ingenuity meets the welcoming atmosphere of a local sandwich bar. 418 Eats offers an array of sandwiches, including the new 418's signature chicken and lamb shawarma made from scratch.

"Our menu features both cold and hot sandwiches, delectable smash burgers, Persian hotdogs, and including vegetarian and vegan options, made with all the finest ingredients, all expertly handcrafted by our 418 head chef to delight your palate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With our friendly staff and inviting ambiance, 418 Eats is the perfect take-out destination, just like our sister companies."