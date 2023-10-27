Ezra has raised £300 for The Children's Hospital Charity so far.

Three-year-old Ezra Haag is taking on a 5 kilometre Halloween walk to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity as a thank you for providing life-saving treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer as a newborn.

Three weeks after he was born, a growing tumour was discovered just above Ezra’s kidney, most likely to have been a rare type of cancer called a neuroblastoma.

After his ten-month scan at Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s oncology and haematology ward, the tumour was found to have grown, meaning he needed open surgery to remove it.

Ezra and his mum, Katy, during their holiday stay

Ezra’s mum, Katy Haag, said: "After two and a half hours his surgeon came out to tell us they had successfully removed the whole tumour.

"We couldn’t believe it; my husband and I just broke down in floods of tears. I couldn’t thank the team at Sheffield Children’s enough if I tried. They saved our little boy’s life."

Now, over two years after his operation, Ezra visits Sheffield Children’s for regular check-ups and is doing really well.

Ezra spent time on the Oncology and Haematology Ward at Sheffield Children's.

He will be doing his 5k challenge on Saturday, October 28, with his balance bike and his family jogging beside him, followed by a party at home.

Katy added: "We always want to do what we can for the hospital and this walk was perfect. Ezra loves to dress up and when I asked him if he wanted to fundraise for the hospital on Halloween, he said a big yes!"