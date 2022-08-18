Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colby Henry, aged 28, of Holland Close, at Rawmarsh, Rotherham, and Jordan Sheard, 26, of Orchard Street, at Wombwell, Barnsley, were spotted in a VW vehicle by police on Doncaster Road, Barnsley, before it stopped and officers found cannabis, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Nassiri Mehran told the hearing on August 9 that officers had activated their sirens before the VW stopped and Henry fled on foot but he was detained.

Mr Mehran said police found bags, including a manbag dropped by Henry, containing cannabis valued at between £470 and £605 along with mobile phones with drug-related messages.

The judge – Recorder Matthew Happold – told the defendants: “On October 12, 2020, police were on patrol in the Barnsley area and saw a car driving at speed and they stopped the car and you, Mr Sheard, were the driver, and you, Mr Henry, were the passenger, and you were arrested.

"A quantity of cannabis was found in the car. A manbag was found with another quantity of cannabis outside the car.”

Sheard and Henry, who each have one previous conviction, both pleaded guilty to possessing controlled class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.

Henry also admitted one count of simple possession of cannabis after police found more of the class B drug at his home.

Zaiban Alam, defending, said Henry is working and has made significant steps to turn his life around after he had been put under pressure to engage in this offending.

Defence counsel Vanessa Saxton also said Sheard had been working with Henry at the time as a labourer as part of a landscaping business and he had been driving Henry’s vehicle.

Ms Saxton added Sheard is working and he is in a relationship and is no longer linked to the previous lifestyle he had at the time of this offence.