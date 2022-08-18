Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 16 how Wayne Anderson, aged 28, of Stone Moor Road, at Stocksbridge, Sheffield, had already been made subject to a restraining order not to contact his ex-partner after he had previously stalked and assaulted her and caused damage.

Stuart Bell, prosecuting, said that following the imposition of the restraining order Anderson pulled his ex-partner to the ground by her hair in the street and later tried to get into her home on June 21, and he repeatedly phoned her between June 21 and 23.

Mr Bell added Anderson also got into his ex-partner’s home on June 29 while she was in her bedroom where he repeatedly punched her.

Pictured is Wayne Anderson, aged 28, of Stone Moor Road, at Stocksbridge, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to three years and three months of custody and given a five-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to four breaches of a restraining order, an assault by beating and to an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He said: “The complainant was in her bedroom at home. Her son was in the house. He had left the front door unlocked by mistake.

"About 3.20am, the defendant entered the home, went upstairs, and entered the complainant’s bedroom.

"She was in bed asleep and he grabbed her by the neck and punched her to the left side of her head.”

Mr Bell added the complainant called the police before Anderson punched her a further four or five times to the face.

The complainant stated she has been left feeling scared to leave her home and fearing the defendant may try to kill.

Anderson, who has 33 previous convictions for 58 offences including violence, domestic-related offending and breaches of restraining orders, pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching a restraining order, assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said Anderson has instructed him that the complainant had encouraged the breach of the restraining order and the defendant had not randomly stalked and harassed the complainant.

Anderson also has learning difficulties and suffers with ADHD and he has the functioning age level of a ten-year-old, according to Mr Fritchley.

Mr Fritchley added Anderson has also been struggling after the death of his brother and he is genuinely remorseful for his actions.