Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 17 how 19-year-old Callom Taylor was involved in four separate incidents around Gleadless after he attacked a man with nunchucks, stabbed a man in the street, stabbed a couple in their home and stabbed another man in the chest during a robbery.

A witness, who helped stem the robbery victim’s bleeding, stated: “Callom was spiraling out of control. The whole estate knows him and if he’s not stopped he will end up killing someone.”

Prosecuting barrister Ian Goldsack told the court Taylor’s offending spanned four distinct incidents between November 9, 2021, and January 19, 2022.

Pictured is Callom Taylor, aged 19, of no fixed abode, who has pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, four counts of wounding with intent and one count of robbery.

He said Taylor beat his first victim outside his mother’s flat on Morland Road with a set of nunchucks – a traditional martial arts weapon consisting of two sticks, connected to each other at their ends by a short metal chain. It caused a laceration to his head and bruising to his shoulder on November 9.

The court heard there had been a dispute between the families of the defendant and the complainant over money and it was also believed Taylor had targeted this victim because of the complainant’s mental health issues.

Mr Goldsack said Taylor chased a second victim with a seven-inch long knife on December 6 at the shops at Herdings after he had accused this complainant of mocking his sister.

The complainant raised his left arm to protect his head and he suffered a two-to-three inch stab wound to his left forearm to the bone causing a fracture and he also suffered a puncture wound to his hip, according to Mr Goldsack.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a terrifying Sheffield thug is due to be sentenced after he attacked a man with nunchucks and stabbed four victims around Gleadless, in Sheffield.

Taylor also attacked a couple with an eight-inch knife in the early hours of January 17 in their home over a dispute about a missing bike, according to Mr Goldsack.

Mr Goldsack said Taylor repeatedly stabbed the male complainant and then he turned on this victim’s partner stabbing at her several times as she tried to protect herself with a quilt before he stabbed her partner again.

Following the attack, the male complainant, who suffered five stab wounds, stated: “All I can say is that I am absolutely petrified. I don’t know what I am going to have to do. I am going to have to move out of the flat and start again. I am going to be looking over my shoulder all the time.”

His partner, who suffered wounds to her hip and a buttock, stated: “Callom had totally lost control. He was so aggressive and threatening. I thought he was going to kill us both.”

Mr Goldsack said Taylor’s fifth victim who had been with a friend in Gleadless on January 19, handed over cash to the defendant because he had felt threatened before he was chased and stabbed to the chest.

This complainant’s friend helped stem the blood and this stab victim later revealed he had needed life saving surgery.

The court also heard Taylor had worn a hooded top and a face-covering during each attack.

Taylor, who has 12 previous convictions for 22 offences, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, four counts of wounding with intent and one count of robbery.

Defence barrister Richard Adams confirmed Taylor suffers from an anti-social personality disorder and due to his offending he can properly be considered as dangerous.

However, Mr Adams explained Taylor had a terrible up-bringing and childhood and was a “damaged child” who was educated at a special school and he is now being tested for autism.

He said: “There is a lack of boundaries, empathy and ability to cope with anger born out by a dereliction of duty on behalf of the parents.”