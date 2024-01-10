Two arrests were made after the police chasae

A boy, aged 16, was bitten on his arm by a police dog during a pursuit through Sheffield.

He was brought down by a police dog after a car chase through Sheffield and then taken to hospital on Monday night.

Officers had spotted a black BMW car on Atlas Way, near Brightside Lane, at around 7pm, say South Yorkshire Police.

They gestured for the driver of the car to stop, and then pursued the vehicle when it failed to come to a halt.

Police dogs Louis and Buddy

The two people inside then ditched the car and fled on foot through woods, with police then sending a police dog to sniff out their hiding place.

When the dog, PD Louis, handled by Sergeant Dan Fox, was let loose, the pair fled on foot, with the dog giving chase.

A 16 year old boy was bitten on his arm by the dog, and a 17 year old boy gave himself up at that point, police said.

Police said in a statement: "Attempting to outrun, PD Louis detained the boy by biting his arm, which immediately led to the second suspect becoming compliant. Both boys were arrested for various driving offences and failing to stop.

"The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment, where is it alleged he became threatening towards officers and was subsequently further arrested for causing harassment, alarm or distress.

"After checking his injuries the boy was taken to custody, where he and the 17-year-old remain."

Checks of the vehicle led officers to find a weapon and cannabis.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 9), during daylight hours, PC Daz Wassell started his shift with his police dog, PD Buddy, by carrying out checks on the vehicle and surrounding area.

During a search of the nearby woods PD Buddy found a plastic box containing wraps of what is believed to be Class A drugs.