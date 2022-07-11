Gavin Perry, aged 38. Perry has been jailed for eight months and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Gavin Perry, aged 38, stood near the entrance of the station at around 6.20pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022 wielding the garden tool and threatened a member of staff when they approached him.

Investigating officer, PS Steve O'Callaghan, said: “This understandably would have been a frightening experience for a man who was simply doing his job – attempting to keep the peace and protect other passengers.”

Two other members of station staff came to assist their colleague but Perry continued to approach them.

Perry, who was found guilty of one count of threatening someone with an offensive weapon at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 25 June, has been jailed for eight-months and order to pay £150 in compensation.