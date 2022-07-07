South Yorkshire Police said the cyclist was spotted riding their electric bike on the soundbound stretch of the busy motorway between Junction 33 for the Sheffield Parkway and 34 for Meadowhall.

A number of concerned motorists called the police to report the cyclist.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the police force wrote “Buffoonery Alert”, before disclosing details of what exactly happened.

A spokesman for the Operational Support Unit said: “We received multiple reports yesterday, reporting the rider of this bike. Can you guess where???

“M1 southbound between junction 34 and 33.

“Sometimes, the world does baffle us, I'd like to say what was the rider thinking but.........