The 28-year-old victim who was pronounced dead at hospital has been named as Mateusz Chojnowski.

Police were called to South Parade in Doncaster city centre around 4.23am on July 2 after reports of a man being seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateusz Chojnowski. The 28-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at hospital after sustaining "serious injuries" in Doncaster City Centre.

Steven Ling, 38, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Mateusz’s family described him as a “much-loved son and brother” who “will be missed by all who knew him”.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We are still keen to speak to a number of people who were in the area of South Parade in the early hours of Saturday morning, and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it."