Doncaster murder: "Much-loved" man killed in city centre attack named as suspect is charged

A man killed in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning has been named, as a 38-year-old has been charged with murder.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:46 am

The 28-year-old victim who was pronounced dead at hospital has been named as Mateusz Chojnowski.

Police were called to South Parade in Doncaster city centre around 4.23am on July 2 after reports of a man being seriously injured.

Read More

Read More
Teenage killers: Eight teens jailed in Sheffield for murders and shocking attack...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Mateusz Chojnowski. The 28-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at hospital after sustaining "serious injuries" in Doncaster City Centre.

Steven Ling, 38, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

MORE: Nine notorious Sheffield killers locked up for life for murders which shocked city

Mateusz’s family described him as a “much-loved son and brother” who “will be missed by all who knew him”.

MORE: Sheffield most wanted: These are the three men South Yorkshire Police would like to locate

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We are still keen to speak to a number of people who were in the area of South Parade in the early hours of Saturday morning, and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it."

You can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 175 of July 2.