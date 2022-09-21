Sheffield Crown Court: Man gets suspended prison sentence after threatening to torch ex-partner's home
A young father who became enraged about limited access to his daughter threatened to burn down his ex-partner’s family home.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 20 how Brayden Milner, aged 20, separated from his partner in 2021 and after she limited his contact with their daughter he began making threats.
Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said that following an argument about what time Milner’s ex-partner wanted their daughter returning she decided to limit his contact with the child so the defendant began making a number of threatening calls and messages.
Ms Gallagher added Milner, of Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, Rotherham, threatened to come to his ex-partner’s house and take their child, threatened to burn her family house down and said that if he met her family he would put them all in their graves.
Judge David Dixon said: “Some of the threats are really serious. Fire-setting being one of them. Alongside that there is a domestic scenario.”
Milner, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour between January and February, 2022.
His ex-partner stated that even though she did not think Milner would carry out his threats himself she thought he might pay someone else to do it for him.
She added that she was left feeling scared and that she started staying up at night listening for noises in case the defendant carried out his threat.
Janice Young, defending, said: “What this is, and all that he is saying, is an immature child stamping his feet and saying the worst possible thing.”
She added Milner appreciates his behaviour was stupid and impulsive and he now has a maturity that he did not have previously.
Judge Dixon said: “It’s a stupid young man acting on impulse but stupid young men who can say these sort of things can do these sort of things.”
He told Milner he understood that it can be upsetting for the defendant not being able to see his child but he warned him that he cannot make threats.
Judge Dixon sentenced Milner to six months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement, a better relationships programme and 80 hours of unpaid work. Milner was also given a five-year restraining order to protect his ex-partner.