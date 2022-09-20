Fans wanted by police following disorder at play-off match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest
A police investigation has been launched following disorder at a play-off match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, during which fans reportedly engaged in threatening behaviour and threw a bottle at a police officer.
A number of incidents of disorder were reported to have taken place at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match at Bramall Lane on May 14, 2022, the first of two Championship semi-final play-off fixtures.
Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, September 20), a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “Two men, believed to be Nottingham Forest fans, were reported to have taken part in disorder which saw a bottle thrown at a police officer, spitting and threatening behaviour in and around the ground.”
As part of the investigation, SYP has released CCTV images of two men officers want to speak to in connection with disorder at the match, which ended in a 2 – 1 victory to Forest.
Most Popular
-
1
Fagan's pub Sheffield: Tom and Barbara Boulding confirm retirement plans after 37 years running pub
-
2
Tragedy as South Yorkshire man Daniel Bowman dies on anniversary holiday with wife
-
3
James Bond: Here are the current odds for the next 007 - could a Sheffield actor including Sean Bean play the role?
The SYP spokesperson added: “A number of lines of enquiry including CCTV checks have been carried out and officers are now in a position to appeal to the public for information about the two men pictured.”
Read More
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via their live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 240 of September 6, 2022.
You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.