Sheffield Crown Court: Man facing prison for being in possession of 'self loading pistol' in Sheffield
Defendants found to be in possession of a firearm face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years' imprisonment.
A 47-year-old man is facing a prison sentence, after admitting to being in possession of a self-loading pistol in Sheffield.
Defendant Andrew Roberts entered a guilty plea to the charge of possessing a firearm during a plea hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on November 7, 2023.
Court documents state that the offence Roberts admitted to relates to a 'Browning self loading pistol,' and that the incident took place in Sheffield on September 26, 2021.
The mandatory minimum sentence for offenders aged 21 or over who are found to be in possession of an illegal firearm is one of five years' imprisonment. The same offence for offenders aged between 18 and 20 is one of five years' custody in a Young Offenders' Institute.
Judges are required to pass the mandatory minimum sentence, unless they find a defendant's circumstances to be 'exceptional'.
Following Roberts' guilty plea, Judge Peter Kelson KC set a setencing date of December 19, 2023 at the same court.
He bailed Roberts of Hospital Street, Dudley, West Midlands until then.