Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 22 how Arvanit Dodaj, aged 29, was caught hiding in the loft of a property where police found 318 cannabis plants in five rooms during a raid.

Samuel Ponniah, prosecuting, said: “On attending at the property officers found a large number of cannabis plants in multiple rooms. Only one room was not being used for cannabis and that appeared to be a room for living quarters.

Arvanit Dodaj looked after a cannabis crop to help pay off a £5,000 debt, Sheffield Crown Court heard

“In these five other rooms was a total of 318 cannabis plants. The defendant was found in the loft of the property hidden behind panels and sheeting.”

Police found £138 in a drawer and a wallet was discovered with £213.51 in cash during the raid at Cooper Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster, according to Mr Ponniah, which was all deemed to be criminal property.

Albanian national Dodaj told police he had entered the country illegally and had accrued a £5,000 debt to do so and he had been offered the job of looking after the plants to pay the money back.

Dodaj, of Cooper Street, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis and to controlling criminal property, namely the cash, after the raid on July 21.

Defence barrister Michael Cane-Soothill said: “It seems agreed this defendant was performing a limited function under direction and if he was not engaged by pressure he was certainly engaged by a degree of exploitation due to his circumstances.

“I do not think there was any involvement at an operational or management level and he did not involve others in the operation.”

Mr Cane-Soothill explained former joiner Dodaj aims to return to Albania and work to pay off his debt.

He said: “He has been at pains to ask me to apologise to the court and to explain that he is sincerely sorry for all the trouble he has caused.”