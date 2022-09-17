The judicial system and South Yorkshire Police have been eager to address the problem in an effort to stamp it out by way of crackdown operations, convictions and by sending out messages that such offending will not be tolerated.
Here are the faces of 10 defendants who have been locked up after they were linked to drugs and weapons or drug dealing and weapons in recent months.
The Recorder of Sheffield - Judge Jeremy Richardson QC - has highlighted the danger of armed drug dealers after a teenager was stabbed to death, and Judge Michael Slater has stated that drugs and guns are the “scourge of South Yorkshire”.
1. Zayn Imaran
Armed drug dealer Zayn Imaran, pictured, was caught by police with heroin, cocaine and a lock-knife and he has been put behind bars. Imaran, aged 18, of Bedale Close, at Swallownest, Sheffield, was sentenced this month at Sheffield Crown Court to 26 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, possessing class A drug heroin with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Photo: SYP
2. Craig Butterley
Judge Michael Slater referred to drugs and guns as "the scourge of South Yorkshire" as he sentenced Sheffield drug dealer Craig Butterley who was caught with firearms to 16 years and 10 months of custody. Sheffield Crown Court heard in July how Craig Butterley, aged 35 at the time of sentencing, of Fleury Road, near Gleadless, Sheffield, admitted possessing three guns, two counts of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and two counts of simply possessing the class A drug cocaine. He formally pleaded guilty to: possessing a prohibited handgun; possessing cocaine with intent to supply; two more counts of possessing prohibited weapons, namely a service revolver and a gas pistol; simple possession of cocaine; one further count of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and one further count of simply possessing a class A drug all from between May, 2020, and November, 2020.
Photo: SYP
3. Maciej Mekulski
Sheffield Crown Court heard this month how Maciej Mekulski, pictured, aged 32, was found with cannabis plants at a property on Saint Cuthbert Street, Worksop, and was subsequently found at another property on Newton Street, at East Dene, Rotherham, while he was on bail with even more cannabis plants. Police revealed that they found a baseball bat with screws in it and Mekulski also directed officers to a pepper spray that he had in his possession after the raid in Worksop. Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said that while Mekulski was on bail police later raided a property on Newton Street, at East Dene, Rotherham, where they found the defendant with 87 cannabis plants and more growing equipment. Mekulski, of Newton Street, Rotherham, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to abstracting electricity at the property in Worksop, possessing an offensive weapon namely the pepper spray, and to two counts of producing class B drug cannabis. He was sentenced to 28 months of custody.
Photo: SYP
4. Jacob Carroll
Sheffield Crown Court heard during a sentencing hearing in August how 27-year-old Jacob Carroll, pictured, and 26-year-old Jordan Davies, both of no fixed abode, were both found guilty by a trial jury of murdering 18-year-old Joevester Takyi-Sarpong. Prosecuting barrister Mark McCone told the jury the defendants had chased Joe before he was stabbed and murdered on October 31, 2021, and his body was found near to the derelict former Doncaster County Court building the following morning. Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said the defendants had ensnared Joe, and Carroll had stabbed him and even though he accepted the defendants had only intended to cause serious harm and not to kill this still amounted to murder. He sentenced both Carroll and Davies to life imprisonment and told them they must both serve a minimum of 22 years before they can be considered for release.
Photo: SYP