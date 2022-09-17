3. Maciej Mekulski

Sheffield Crown Court heard this month how Maciej Mekulski, pictured, aged 32, was found with cannabis plants at a property on Saint Cuthbert Street, Worksop, and was subsequently found at another property on Newton Street, at East Dene, Rotherham, while he was on bail with even more cannabis plants. Police revealed that they found a baseball bat with screws in it and Mekulski also directed officers to a pepper spray that he had in his possession after the raid in Worksop. Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said that while Mekulski was on bail police later raided a property on Newton Street, at East Dene, Rotherham, where they found the defendant with 87 cannabis plants and more growing equipment. Mekulski, of Newton Street, Rotherham, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to abstracting electricity at the property in Worksop, possessing an offensive weapon namely the pepper spray, and to two counts of producing class B drug cannabis. He was sentenced to 28 months of custody.

Photo: SYP