Police battle to stop gun-toting drug-dealers across Sheffield after murder of Ramey Salem

Sheffield Crown Court heard during a sentencing hearing on June 29 how Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and Ricardo Nkanyezi were found guilty by a trial jury of murdering 20-year-old Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, on November 16, 2020.

Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini after he was shot at Osgathorpe Park, Burngreave, Sheffield, on October 31, 2020.

And the court heard of three further shooting incidents linked to groups the defendants were connected to including a shooting on November 2, 2020, at Chaucer Road and Browning Road, in Rotherham, a firearms incident on October 19, 2020, at Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, and a recovered stolen BMW car at Walkley Street, Sheffield, with a gun, drugs and cash from October 4, 2020.

Pictured is South Yorkshire Police Chief Supt Shelley Smith-Helmsley, District Commander for Sheffield, who is leading the fight against armed gun-toting drug-dealers across Sheffield.

But South Yorkshire Police Chief Supt Shelley Smith-Helmsley, who is the District Commander for Sheffield, has highlighted the police’s concerns and efforts across the city to address drug possession, drug supply and the related serious violent crime including the possession and use of illegal firearms.

She stated that firearms are being used in disputes between drug dealing gangs and such weapons are also being used for self-protection.

Chief Supt Smith-Helmsley said: “The use and supply of drugs is directly linked to organised criminal gang violence which Sheffield has witnessed in the recent years.”

Pictured left to right on the top row - Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi. Bottom row left to right - Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed.

She added: “In many cases, the discharges have been linked to rival OCGs intending to increase their influence.”

While there has been an increase in shootings, according to Chief Supt Smith-Helmsley, the majority have been targeted attacks between rivals to cause injury or on occasion they have resulted in fatalities.

Chief Supt Smith-Helmsley acknowledged there has been and is a risk to the public in Sheffield with 33 recorded firearm discharges in 2019, 55 in 2020, 28 in 2021 and 10 so far in 2022.

However, she said community leaders and locally-elected members are understandably concerned about these levels of violence and are working with neighbourhood teams to reassure communities.

Pictured is deceased Ramey Salem, who died aged 20, after he was repeatedly shot at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, at Burngreave, Sheffield.

Chief Supt Smith-Helmsley added South Yorkshire Police has invested a significant amount of resources and research into managing the threat and has set up Operation Fortify with three teams supported by a dedicated armed crime team disrupting gangs and prosecuting offenders.

She added: “I share the concerns of many people across the city who are understandably worried about the detrimental impact drugs are having on the communities of Sheffield.”

Fanty, aged 20, of Broadhead Road, Stocksbridge, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition, conspiring to supply drugs and having a bladed article.

Nkanyezi, aged 20, of Morgan Avenue, Southey Green, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition, conspiring to supply drugs and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Yanbak, aged 20, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale, Sheffield, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs.

Foote, also aged 20, of Basegreen Road, Basegreen, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs.

Another defendant, Samsul Mohammed, aged 20, of Wolseley Road, Sharrow, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition.

And a further defendant Salma Shazad, aged 20, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, admitted conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs.

Mr Justice Goss sentenced Fanty and Yanbak to a minimum term of 35 years’ detention each. Nkanyezi was sentenced to a minimum term of 32 years’ detention and Foote was sentenced to 30 years’ detention.

He said: “The impact on the community of citizens and businesses in Sheffield and the fear engendered by organized crime groups as well as the consequences for the victims and those dear to them is very great indeed.”