Protests will take place in Sheffield, Nottingham, London, Birmingham and more.

Stop the War campaigners will take to the streets of Sheffield on Saturday to demand the end to Israel's assault on Gaza and for a full and permanent ceasefire.

Thousands are expected to attend protest events organised by Stop the War, Palestine Solidarity and anti-war groups across the UK, including in Sheffield, Nottingham and numerous London boroughs.

At least 40 events are expected to go ahead across the country over the weekend, including one outside Sheffield Town Hall at 12pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Chris Nineham, Stop the War Coalition vice chair, said: "Our national pro-Palestinian marches have seen hundreds of thousands on the streets of London. But this campaign is not just about national marches. The local and regional actions strengthen the national movement and it is really important that they keep happening, that our voices are heard not just in Parliament and Downing Street, but in our town and city halls, in town squares, and by our local elected representatives.

"Our message to them this weekend will be: if you don't call for a ceasefire, you won't get our vote."

Free Palestine protest outside Sheffield Town Hall on November 1, when Sheffield City Council voted to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Picture: LDRS

Each event will demand the end of Israel's bombing of Gaza, which has killed over 24,000 Palestinian men, women and children since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The marches and rallies will also call for a full and permanent ceasefire in the conflict, as well as demanding an end to US and UK strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.