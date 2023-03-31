David Jones, formerly of Springfield Road, Wickersley, was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday. Jones abused his young, female victim over a period of months in which she was subjected to multiple sexual assaults.
Sergeant Abbie Lyon, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “First and foremost, I want to highlight the immense bravery of the victim in this case.
“The traumatic effect of Jones’ offending cannot be understated, and the victim became increasingly scared and isolated. It reached a point where she was able to courageously confide in her friends and family, who notified police and our investigation began.”
Jones received concurrent prison sentences for seven counts of sexual assault, which he was found guilty of at an earlier hearing.
Sgt Lyon continued: “She took the further brave step of standing up in court to give evidence against her attacker, as he refused to admit what he’d done, saying his sexual offending was ‘banter’. I want to make it very clear that sexually assaulting another person is absolutely not banter, it is a crime and behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable.
“I hope that in sharing this result, it will encourage other victims of sexual violence and abuse to confide in someone, knowing that we will support them every step of the way. We are absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls, which includes sexual violence and assaults, and challenging views where serious sexual crimes are diminished in a bid to make victims feel disempowered.”