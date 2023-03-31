News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Man facing life sentence after jurors find him guilty of Sheffield dad's murder
2 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?

Sheffield Crown Court: David Jones jailed over sexual assaults which he dismissed as 'banter'

A 42-year-old man who dismissed the sexual assault of his 18-year-old victim as “banter” has been jailed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:23 BST

David Jones, formerly of Springfield Road, Wickersley, was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday. Jones abused his young, female victim over a period of months in which she was subjected to multiple sexual assaults.

Sergeant Abbie Lyon, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “First and foremost, I want to highlight the immense bravery of the victim in this case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The traumatic effect of Jones’ offending cannot be understated, and the victim became increasingly scared and isolated. It reached a point where she was able to courageously confide in her friends and family, who notified police and our investigation began.”

Most Popular
David Jones, aged 42, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for the repeated sexual assault of an 18-year-old girl.
David Jones, aged 42, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for the repeated sexual assault of an 18-year-old girl.
David Jones, aged 42, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for the repeated sexual assault of an 18-year-old girl.

Jones received concurrent prison sentences for seven counts of sexual assault, which he was found guilty of at an earlier hearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Lyon continued: “She took the further brave step of standing up in court to give evidence against her attacker, as he refused to admit what he’d done, saying his sexual offending was ‘banter’. I want to make it very clear that sexually assaulting another person is absolutely not banter, it is a crime and behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable.

“I hope that in sharing this result, it will encourage other victims of sexual violence and abuse to confide in someone, knowing that we will support them every step of the way. We are absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls, which includes sexual violence and assaults, and challenging views where serious sexual crimes are diminished in a bid to make victims feel disempowered.”