A nine-year-old girl was “violently pushed” by a man at an N-Dubz concert at Sheffield Utilita Arena in November, South Yorkshire Police have reported.

It is reported the assault took place between 10pm and 10.30pm, during the hip-hop trio’s concert on November 18, 2022. The man is then alleged to have verbally threatened the nine-year-old’s father before leaving.

Investigating Officer PC Karen Liles said: “An evening that should have been of enjoyment for a little girl turned into a frightening experience and we are keen to find those responsible.”

South Yorkshire Police have now issued an appeal to find the man pictured, who is believed to hold vital information

PC Liles continued: “We have carried out extensive enquiries in connection to this investigation, and I am now appealing for anyone who recognises this man to come forward and assist us.”

Contact South Yorkshire Police directly, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 833 of November 20, 2022.