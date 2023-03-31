News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 minutes ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
15 minutes ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
14 hours ago Man facing life sentence after jurors find him guilty of Sheffield dad's murder
16 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
18 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison

Sheffield Crown Court: Thug jailed after terrifying his ex-partner and breaching a restraining order

A frightening thug has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by phoning and texting his terrified ex-partner just one month after a judge had given him a chance with a suspended prison sentence.

By Jon Cooper
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:15 BST

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 29 how Kurt Waters, aged 27, had originally received a suspended prison sentence in February for an ‘affray’ matter involving a knife and threats concerning his ex-partner and he had been given a restraining order to keep away from her.

But Katherine White, prosecuting, said that by March 4, the same complainant who was with her new partner, received phone calls and texts from Waters during the early hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms White said: “This terrified her and the telephone rang and her partner put it on loud speaker and she immediately knew it was the defendant and he was warned that the restraining order was in place.”

Most Popular
Pictured is Kurt Waters, aged 27, of Potterdyke Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 30 months of custody after he admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting his ex-partner with calls and texts and to breaching suspended prison sentence previously imposed for a domestic violence related offence concerning the same complainant.
Pictured is Kurt Waters, aged 27, of Potterdyke Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 30 months of custody after he admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting his ex-partner with calls and texts and to breaching suspended prison sentence previously imposed for a domestic violence related offence concerning the same complainant.
Pictured is Kurt Waters, aged 27, of Potterdyke Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 30 months of custody after he admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting his ex-partner with calls and texts and to breaching suspended prison sentence previously imposed for a domestic violence related offence concerning the same complainant.

She added: “She said the incident made her feel very frightened and she feared he may assault her or her partner.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waters’ previous sentence had been imposed for ‘affray’ involving a knife and threats, according to Ms White, and during the latest incident a threat was made towards the complainant’s new partner.

The defendant, who has eight previous convictions for 14 offences, admitted breaching the restraining order and the suspended sentence.

Sam Sharp, defending, said: “He is remorseful and he does understand the impact on the victim and he does wish to apologise for his actions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.
Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.
Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Sharp added Waters, of Potterdyke Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, has made pro-active steps to refer himself to relationship courses and he accepts that his mental health has been a trigger.

Judge Graham Reeds KC said Waters’ ‘sinister’ behaviour involved calls and texts to his ex-partner suggesting he could control who she saw as well as a conversation with her new partner backed-up with threats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He sentenced Water to 30 months of custody and told him: “I gave you what I described as a last chance. It was a suspended sentence for a very serious offence of violence against your partner that would have otherwise resulted in a sentence of 18 months and part of that sentence was a restraining order because that is the only way to protect her from you. I warned you what would happen if you breached that restraining order.”