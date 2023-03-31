A frightening thug has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by phoning and texting his terrified ex-partner just one month after a judge had given him a chance with a suspended prison sentence.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 29 how Kurt Waters, aged 27, had originally received a suspended prison sentence in February for an ‘affray’ matter involving a knife and threats concerning his ex-partner and he had been given a restraining order to keep away from her.

But Katherine White, prosecuting, said that by March 4, the same complainant who was with her new partner, received phone calls and texts from Waters during the early hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms White said: “This terrified her and the telephone rang and her partner put it on loud speaker and she immediately knew it was the defendant and he was warned that the restraining order was in place.”

Pictured is Kurt Waters, aged 27, of Potterdyke Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 30 months of custody after he admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting his ex-partner with calls and texts and to breaching suspended prison sentence previously imposed for a domestic violence related offence concerning the same complainant.

She added: “She said the incident made her feel very frightened and she feared he may assault her or her partner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waters’ previous sentence had been imposed for ‘affray’ involving a knife and threats, according to Ms White, and during the latest incident a threat was made towards the complainant’s new partner.

The defendant, who has eight previous convictions for 14 offences, admitted breaching the restraining order and the suspended sentence.

Sam Sharp, defending, said: “He is remorseful and he does understand the impact on the victim and he does wish to apologise for his actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Sharp added Waters, of Potterdyke Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, has made pro-active steps to refer himself to relationship courses and he accepts that his mental health has been a trigger.

Judge Graham Reeds KC said Waters’ ‘sinister’ behaviour involved calls and texts to his ex-partner suggesting he could control who she saw as well as a conversation with her new partner backed-up with threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad