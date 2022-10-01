Members of the Criminal Bar Association began walkouts in June after years of complaints from criminal barristers that the system of legal aid, which makes up the bulk of their pay, had resulted in cuts to their income of 35 per cent in the last decade.

The CBA began an indefinite, uninterrupted strike In September.

But Sheffield Crown Court has seen some hearings take place, including one involving a child abuser, one involving a disgraced police officer and one involving a burglar, who were all put behind bars.

Wayne Joselyn (left) was jailed for burglary and Liam Mills (right) was jailed for misconduct in public office

Philip Martin

Philip Martin, aged 57, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a range of child sexual abuse charges starting when his victim was just 12.

Martin was found guilty of 10 offences of child sexual abuse, ranging from rape to sexual assault to causing/inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Constable Stuart Gibbons, who led the investigation into Martin’s crimes, said the paedophile had robbed his victim of her childhood.

“The victim in this case has been left utterly traumatised by what happened to her as a child, and understandably so,” he said.

“Martin subjected his victim to the most awful sexual violence and abuse, which has had a devastating impact on her life and wellbeing.”

Martin refused to admit his vile crimes, meaning his victim was forced to discuss harrowing events in front of a jury.

DC Gibbons added: “He stole his victim’s childhood from her for his sexual gratification, and nothing can ever give her those years back. I can only hope that now Martin has been brought to justice and jailed for his crimes, she can begin the difficult journey towards recovery.”

Liam Mills

Former South Yorkshire Police officer Liam Mills is behind bars after he began a victim of crime he was supposed to have been protecting.

The married man took a witness statement from the woman and that same days started texting her before moving on to having sex with her – including on occasions when he was on duty.

Mills also sent three police-related videos to the woman, including one of a murder scene.At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, September 30, Mills was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence at an earlier hearing.Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “Mills' misconduct was unforgivable and I assure you that within the force, colleagues are as sickened by his behaviour as members of the public will be.”

Wayne Joselyn

A serial burglar and thief Wayne Joselyn, aged 43, of Royd Avenue, Millhouse Green, Barnsley, was jailed for 55 months after admitted burgling a pub, a home, a garage, a summer house, and a shed in Barnsley as well as committing eleven fraud offences, two shop thefts and an assault.

Joselyn, who had 36 previous convictions including offences for dishonesty and burglaries, committed his latest crime between July 2021 and May 2022.

Joselyn burgled the Manx Arms pub, on Sheffield Road, Barnsley, in July 2021, and stole a purse, £300 in cash, spirits and bank cards which were used fraudulently to buy items and for attempted cash withdrawals.

He also burgled a home on Camborne Way, Barnsley, in August 2021, while a couple were asleep in bed and he stole a handbag, keys, a rucksack, a mobile phone, an iPod and alcohol.

Joselyn also burgled a garage at a home on Bude Court, Barnsley, during that same evening and stole a stereo, a vacuum cleaner and food.

Joselyn was later seen stealing goods from an ASDA store on Old Mill Lane, Barnsley,.

He burgled a summer house at a property on Gawber Road, Barnsley, in May 2022, and stole a sound bar, alcohol and a TV, and he burgled a shed on Cumber Street, Barnsley, and stole a BMX bike during the same day.