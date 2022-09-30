"He stole his victim’s childhood": South Yorkshire man jailed for 25 years for raping young girl
A 57-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a range of child sexual abuse charges starting when his victim was just 12.
Philip Martin was found guilty of 10 offences of child sexual abuse, ranging from rape to sexual assault to causing/inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Detective Constable Stuart Gibbons, who led the investigation into Martin’s crimes, said: “Martin subjected his victim to the most awful sexual violence and abuse, which has had a devastating impact on her life and wellbeing.
“That she gathered the courage and strength to not only come forward to make the initial report to us, but then to support our ongoing investigation and ultimately stand before a court and relive what happened to her, is nothing short of heroic.”
“Martin refused to admit his vile crimes, meaning his victim was forced to discuss incredibly harrowing events in front of a jury. I am pleased that he was found guilty of all charges and is now behind bars for what could possibly be the rest of his life.”
Martin, who lived on Martinville Avenue in Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday where he was sentenced, after being found guilty of a number of charges, including two counts of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.
DC Gibbons said: “He stole his victim’s childhood from her for his sexual gratification, and nothing can ever give her those years back.”