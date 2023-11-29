Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield shelter dog is set to spend her second Christmas in kennels - with no applications to adopt her received all year.

"Beautiful" Nova is in the care of the RSPCA in Sheffield.

Nova is facing a second Christmas in kennels in Sheffield (Photo: RSPCA)

Those who care for her released a heartbreakingly sad photo of the dog, with a Christmas toy, showing her locked up in a kennel with another Christmas without a forever home looming.

In a Facebook post the animal charity said: "Just look how beautiful our Nova girl is. She is heartbreakingly spending her second Christmas here with us, still having had no applications to offer her, her forever home.

"We have already snook her a little prezzie early... her Christmas sprout! So what we try to do every year for all of the animals in our care at Christmas time, but especially for the ones like Nova, is make it as fun and festive as possible. Especially on that very special day after a visit from Santa Paws."

In an appeal for help, the charity added: "Would you be willing to help us do that by donating a shoe box full of goodies to one of the animals at our centre this Christmas?

"We have so many more animals in our care than what we can make public and with your help we can ensure that every little one wakes up Christmas morning with some goodies just for them.

"Wouldn't it be amazing if we could do that so we can spoil them as they all deserve until they can finally celebrate with a family of their own.

"If you would like to donate a shoe box, please fill it with items suitable for one of the animals in our care and remember to label the box dog or cat Some examples of what can be popped in a shoe box are treats for cats and dogs - all different brands, kinds and sizes, hot dogs or squeezey cheese for pooches, tuna for cats, balls and small toys for doggos like kongs and lickimatts.

"You can also add some soft toys too as we have dogs like Nova that love them. Small toys for cats like cat nip mice, balls of all different textures, and anything else you would like to kindly add - as long as it fits inside the shoe box."

Shoe boxes can be dropped off at the RSPCA animal centre on Stadium Way, Attercliffe, every day except Wednesdays and Sundays, between the hours of 10am and 3pm

The charity added: "We kindly ask these aren't popped in our donation bins outside as it could damage the boxes and spill all the goodies. We want to be able to store them exactly as you make them.

"We are so lucky to have the support we do from you guys and are lucky that our hard working team love our animals like their own and will be here for them throughout the entire Christmas period.

"They will also be here on Christmas Day to ensure all of our furrs have the best day ever too! And we hope they can be opening all of their Christmas shoe boxes with them."