“You used your teeth - my grandmother always said the only people that use their teeth are animals"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield woman who subjected a love rival to a savage beating at a petrol station has been given a second chance.

Defendant Adele Perry will spend the next two years with her suspended 12-month sentence hanging over her head, after she was hauled before Sheffield Crown Court for a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm she carried out against a woman her partner used to work with.

Defendant Adele Perry will spend the next two years with her suspended 12-month sentence hanging over her head, after she was hauled before Sheffield Crown Court for a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm she carried out against a woman her partner used to work with

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the circumstances surrounding the ‘persistent,’ but short-lived, attack carried out by Perry, Judge David Dixon said: “You suspected your partner was being unfaithful. You then went out of your way to send inappropriate messages [to the complainant] to start with…you then found her, ripped her out of a car by her hair. That, in itself, is bad, but you then threw her to the floor and began throwing punches and kicks and whatever else.

“You used your teeth - my grandmother always said the only people that use their teeth are animals. You didn’t just use your teeth, you broke the skin. It’s not easy to break the skin. When you look at her face after what you did, this is really serious.”

“You got so angry that the red mist came down, and you behaved in a way that didn’t fit with everything everyone knows about you.”

Prosecutor Ella Fornsworth told a January 5, 2023 hearing that after Perry sent the complainant abusive messages, the complainant contacted Perry’s partner, and the pair arranged to meet at a nearby petrol station. Once there, the complainant got into his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Fornsworth told the court that 32-year-old Perry parked up behind his vehicle a short time later, and CCTV showed her going up to the vehicle prior to the attack, which she estimated as lasting for around 20 seconds.

Ms Fornsworth suggested the attack was ‘persistent,’ however, ‘in the sense there were multiple forms of attack’.

During the course of the attack, Perry, of Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield, Sheffield kicked the complainant in the stomach.

Ms Fornsworth said the complainant was particularly concerned about the effect this might have upon her because she had recently undergone an operation on that area of her body, and consequently visited Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complainant was found to have suffered bruising and abrasions to her face, along with bite marks which had broken the skin and caused scabbing, the court heard.

In a statement read to the court, the complainant said the attack had left her feeling scared, because she had passed out and did not know when ‘she would stop’.

The complainant said she was ‘generally a nervous person’ and the assault, which took place in January 2021, had heightened her anxiety, something she intended to seek help for through her doctor.

Perry, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Adele Perry was sentenced during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on January 5, 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending, Rebecca Tanner said that while both she and the defendant acknowledged it was a ‘serious’ incident, a suspended sentence ‘can be justified’.

“She has two young children, both of whom have additional needs. She works, and there is a character testimonial from her employer.”

“Bearing in mind she has never troubled the criminal courts before, the fact she has caring responsibilities, and during the lapsing time between the commission of the offence and appearing before the Crown Court this morning [there has been no further offending,] Your Honour can take the view she can be rehabilitated, she can live a law-abiding life," Ms Tanner said.

“She is thoroughly ashamed of herself and her behaviour,” Ms Tanner continued, adding that prior to the attack taking place there had previously been issues with her partner’s ‘faithfulness’ and she ‘saw red’ after viewing some of the messages sent between him and the complainant.

Read More Sheffield Crown Court: Man who plied child with booze at his Rotherham home jailed for sex assault

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing Perry, Judge Dixon said he was concerned that while Perry may say she will ‘never do this again,’ what happens if she finds herself in another relationship and a situation arises which results in her ‘getting cross again’.

He told Perry that if she had come before him ‘18 months ago, maybe even a bit after that’ he would have locked her up; but in the years it has taken for the matter to reach court, she has ‘kept out of trouble, continued working and done everything you can to maintain a normal life’.

“That gives me hope there is scope for rehabilitation here,” Judge Dixon said, and sentenced Perry to 12 months’ custody, suspended for two years. He also ordered her to complete 75 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.