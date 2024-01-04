"I cannot imagine how terrified she must have been after such a traumatic ordeal"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who plied a child with booze before sexually assaulting her at his home has been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court.

Colin Shaw, aged 51, gave his 15-year-old victim several cans of beer before touching her inappropriately and attacking her inside his home in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard he put his hand up her top and inside her bra leaving his teenage victim traumatised, and the morning after Shaw encouraged her to stay silent and downplay what had happened to her.

Colin Shaw

Detective Constable Charlotte Adamson, from South Yorkshire Police major crime unit, said: "Shaw took advantage of his young victim by plying her with alcohol before subjecting her to a sickening assault.

"To make matters worse, Shaw then encouraged her to downplay what had happened before touching her inappropriately once again.

"I cannot imagine how terrified she must have been after such a traumatic ordeal and I want to commend the bravery of the victim for showing courage beyond her years in reporting this to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's thanks to her bravery that this dangerous sex offender is now behind bars and I hope his imprisonment will bring his victim and their family some comfort."

Shaw, who had previously lived in the Worksop area, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault and not guilty of another following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was jailed for three years and four months at the same court on December 22, 2023 and has been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Det Cons Adamson added: "We will continue to track down predators like Shaw who seek to abuse and sexually assault underage children, and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward.