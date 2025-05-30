Sheffield crime: Two men wanted after victim suffers facial injuries in early-morning assault on West Street
Officers were called on May 22 at around 3.30am to reports of an assault on West Street.
A man suffered facial injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
South Yorkshire Police now want to speak to the two men pictured about the incident.
The first man is described as white, in his early 20s and of a medium build. He has short light brown hair which is curly on top and shaved on the sides.
The second man is described as white, in his early 20s and of a skinny build. He has short dark brown hair, with a short brown beard and a tattoo on his left forearm.
Do you recognise these men?
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 128 of May 22, 2025.