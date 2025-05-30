Police want to speak to the two men pictured after an assault in the city centre left a male victim with facial injuries.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called on May 22 at around 3.30am to reports of an assault on West Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to these two men after an assault on West Street at 3.30am on May 22 left a man with facial injuries | SYP

A man suffered facial injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

South Yorkshire Police now want to speak to the two men pictured about the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first man is described as white, in his early 20s and of a medium build. He has short light brown hair which is curly on top and shaved on the sides.

The second man is described as white, in his early 20s and of a skinny build. He has short dark brown hair, with a short brown beard and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Do you recognise these men?

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 128 of May 22, 2025.