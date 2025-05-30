Sheffield crime: Two men wanted after victim suffers facial injuries in early-morning assault on West Street

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 07:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police want to speak to the two men pictured after an assault in the city centre left a male victim with facial injuries.

Officers were called on May 22 at around 3.30am to reports of an assault on West Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for newsletters from The Star, including a new one on its way featuring our court coverage

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to these two men after an assault on West Street at 3.30am on May 22 left a man with facial injuriesSouth Yorkshire Police want to speak to these two men after an assault on West Street at 3.30am on May 22 left a man with facial injuries
South Yorkshire Police want to speak to these two men after an assault on West Street at 3.30am on May 22 left a man with facial injuries | SYP

A man suffered facial injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

South Yorkshire Police now want to speak to the two men pictured about the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first man is described as white, in his early 20s and of a medium build. He has short light brown hair which is curly on top and shaved on the sides.

The second man is described as white, in his early 20s and of a skinny build. He has short dark brown hair, with a short brown beard and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Do you recognise these men?

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 128 of May 22, 2025.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice