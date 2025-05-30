Sheffield Cocktail Week returns in just one day’s time, with 42 venues offering £5 cocktails.

The celebration of all things mixology will begin tomorrow (May 30) and run until the following Sunday (June 8), bringing together venues across the steel city.

It is the second event of its kind, following a successful debut in November 2024.

All together 42 venues will be taking part this year, including All Bar One, Ask Italian, Bamboo Door and The Beaten Track, each offering discounted signature cocktails to wristband holding patrons.

A ten-day celebration of cocktails will be taking over venues across Sheffield at the end of May, with cocktails on offer for only £5. | Adobe Stock

These wristbands - which can be bought from the Sheffield Cocktail Week website - will give holders access to a selection of cocktails for only £5.

Some of this year’s stand-out signature sips include a ‘Rhubarb & Custard’ at Capone’s Speakeasy, a ‘Cherry Bakewell Sour’ at The Boston Arms, and a ‘Classic Espresso Martini’ at The Psalter.

Alice Christison says “The feedback from our first Cocktail Week in Sheffield was incredible, the team is thrilled to bring the event back to Sheffield for a second year.

“We are thrilled to have the extra addition of 10 more venues as participating this year and the quality of cocktails are sensational for 2025 – you are going to absolutely love the £5 cocktail line up and deals on offer while you visit all the venues in Sheffield.”

