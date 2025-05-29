Sheffield City Council is inviting residents to participate in a public consultation on proposed green belt site allocations.

Sheffield City Council have announced details on the public consultation process, which begins today, and is open for the next six weeks.

Green belt land Land between Lodge Moor Road and Redmires Conduit is earmarked for 258 homes | Google

This includes information on contacting the council, and drop in sessions across the city to explain the plans and answer any questions.

This consultation focuses specifically on potential changes to green belt land across the city and offers several ways for people to get involved and share their views.

What is the greenbelt controversy?

Sheffield City Council has proposed building 3,529 homes, three schools, two graveyards, and 130 acres of business space across 14 green belt sites - marking the largest loss of protected green belt land in the city's history.

The move is part of the Local Plan to meet government housing targets, with the council arguing that brownfield and urban land has been exhausted.

Major developments are proposed in Handsworth and Grenoside, sparking community concern over the impact on green space, infrastructure, and local services.

Public consultation on these proposals is now open.

Satellite image of the duke's green belt plot between Handsworth and Waverley. | Google

How can people have their say?

Sheffield City council say the most straightforward way to take part in the consultation is through the council’s official website at Have Your Say Sheffield .

Residents can review the proposed plans and submit their responses online.

Alternatively, feedback can be submitted via email to [email protected] or by post.

Letters should be addressed to: Strategic Planning Team Planning Service 5th Floor, Howden House Sheffield S1 2SH

How long is the consultation open for?

The consultation will be open for six weeks, starting on Thursday 29 May and closing on Friday 11 July 2025.

This window gives residents time to review the proposals and share their opinions.

Drop-in sessions

To help residents better understand the proposals, the council is hosting a number of drop-in sessions across the city.

These events will include maps and other information, and council officers will be available to explain the plans and answer any questions.

North Sheffield

Wednesday 4th June – drop-in 4.30-8.30pm at Chapeltown Methodist Church, Chapeltown

Wednesday 11th June – drop-in 4.30-8.30pm at St Marks Church, Grenoside

Southeast Sheffield

Tuesday 17th June - drop-in 4.30-6.30pm followed by Southeast Local Area Committee meeting 6.30 to 8.30pm at Woodhouse Community Library

Southwest Sheffield

Tuesday 10th June – drop-in 4.00-8.00pm – at Bents Green Methodist Church

City Centre

Thursday 26th June – drop-in 10.00am to 3.00pm at the Winter Gardens

Further events are also being arranged with details to be published in the next few days.

Stay updated

For those who wish to receive updates on the consultation and the wider Sheffield Local Plan, the council offers a subscription service.

For more information on how the 14 Green Belts sites have been selected, Sheffield City Council suggested taking a look at the Proposed Additional Site Allocations: Selection of Sites for Green Belt Release Topic Paper (May 2025), and the Integrated Impact Assessment Update (2025) which can be found on the consultation pages of the website.

You can sign up for email alerts at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKSHEFFIELD/signup/46673

