Sheffield crime: Police promise 'enforcement and education' in week-long crackdown on violent crime
Starting today (Friday April 19), officers will ‘intensify’ activity to seize knives, interrupt drug supply and target the night-time economy, all of which are closely associated with violent crime, they say.
There were 229 violent or sexual offences reported in Sheffield city centre in February, up from 213 in February last year, according to South Yorkshire Police.
In January there were 204, up from 186 last year, but in December there were 218, down from 253 in December 2022.
In a video published to launch the campaign, Det Chf Insp Mark Oughton promised “enforcement and education.”
He added: “Tackling these crimes is part of our everyday dedication to keeping the streets of South Yorkshire safe, but the week, running until Saturday April 27, will see increased activity take place to get reckless criminals off the streets.
“This week is about the intensification of force resources alongside local Sheffield policing teams and partners.
“I really look forward to updating you on the activity our officers have carried out across the week and I hope everyone has a safe weekend.”