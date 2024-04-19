Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a ‘week of action’ to tackle the most serious violent crime in Sheffield.

Starting today (Friday April 19), officers will ‘intensify’ activity to seize knives, interrupt drug supply and target the night-time economy, all of which are closely associated with violent crime, they say.

Det Chf Insp Mark Oughton promised “enforcement and education” in a week-long crackdown on violent crime in Sheffield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 229 violent or sexual offences reported in Sheffield city centre in February, up from 213 in February last year, according to South Yorkshire Police.

In January there were 204, up from 186 last year, but in December there were 218, down from 253 in December 2022.

In a video published to launch the campaign, Det Chf Insp Mark Oughton promised “enforcement and education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Tackling these crimes is part of our everyday dedication to keeping the streets of South Yorkshire safe, but the week, running until Saturday April 27, will see increased activity take place to get reckless criminals off the streets.

“This week is about the intensification of force resources alongside local Sheffield policing teams and partners.