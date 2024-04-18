Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yet just a matter of days later, when South Yorkshire Police carried out a test purchase operation in the city centre, they found that two shops were prepared to sell blades to children.

Two shops were caught selling knives to children in Sheffield city centre just days after three stabbings in three days

A total of 17 shops were visited and 14 passed the test - refusing to sell knives and vapes to underage customers.

But two shops failed when they sold blades to teenagers and another failed for selling a vape to a child.

Anthony Olaseinde, a Sheffield man campaigning against knife crime in the city, told of his horror to find children as young as 10 playing the game at a local youth club.

Anthony Olaseinde is trying to reduce knife crime in Sheffield

He said: “Some of the kids were playing a game called ‘stabbed’. It’s like a tag, but they were pretending to stab each other.

“[They were] running around and laughing, but shouting ‘stabbed, stabbed, stabbed!’. I had to pull them in and tell them it isn’t okay. It isn’t a joke.” South Yorkshire Police described the latest test purchase operation as “a success”.

The force added: “These test purchase operations are carried out to ensure that resilience and effective procedures are in place for items such as vapes and knives, and are conducted as part of a Home Office funded violence reduction initiative.

“A total of 17 stores were tested throughout the day. All 17 premises were handed a letter explaining that a test purchase operation had been conducted in the area and why these are regularly conducted. Out of the 17 stores, 14 passed with flying colours, demonstrating good challenge policies, and clearly acting upon advice and guidance provided during previous test purchase operations.”

