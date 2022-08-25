Sheffield crime: Police hunt attackers after 'unprovoked' assault leaves man with broken jaw
Police are hunting attackers, believed to have links to Sheffield, who left a man with a broken jaw after launching an ‘unprovoked’ assault.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was walking home following an evening out when he was attacked by two men, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
He was punched in the face and sustained a broken jaw during the assault on Torwood Street in Torquay which happened during the early hours of May 20 this year.
The force says that the suspects may have come from or may have links to Sheffield.
Officers have issued a CCTV appeal and want to speak to the men who are pictured, who they say may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises them or has information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/043843/22.