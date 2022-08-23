Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 22 how Andrew Newton, aged 27, of Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, could not stop his two-and-half-month-old son from crying before he fractured his left upper arm and right thigh.

Newton had claimed to police his son’s injuries were accidental, saying he had dropped him and that he would put his son’s arms behind his back when he placed him in his cot but the defendant, who has no previous convictions, later admitted assaulting the youngster between September and October, 2019.

Judge Graham Reeds QC sentenced Newton to two years of custody suspended for two years with a 30-day rehabilitation requirement and a six-month curfew.

Explaining the sentence, he told Newton: “In September or October 2019, at a time when you were completely unsuited temperamentally to looking after a very small child, you lost your temper with your son’s crying and caused him significant injuries by bending back his arm and by injuring his leg.

A judge told a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, why he spared a Sheffield dad from jail with a suspended prison sentence after he had injured his baby son

“The incident where you injured his arm was not the first time you had injured him. There are two occasions you are responsible for and so there was not a single or isolated incident.

“The background is that you were a new parent. Your partner says you were trying your best to look after her and [your son] at a time when she was poorly after the birth.

“Looking at her statement it is clear at that time you took your responsibilities seriously and put those two people before yourself. That is to your credit.

“She says that you took on night feeds in order to help her and to play your part; that you tried your best to feed and wind him; that according to her you clearly loved your son and were serious about looking after him; but I am sure your understanding of looking after a baby was limited.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court, on West Bar, in Sheffield.

“When [your son] would not settle after a feed you became frustrated with him and I am satisfied that these two incidents when you harmed him were in circumstances where you could not control your emotions, and where you were struggling to look after, and understand the behaviour of your new baby.

“The reason why you were unsuited to such childcare is the same reason why your culpability for this offence is necessarily reduced.

“The report by Dr Laxton-Kane relied on by the intermediary in this case refers to your low level of intellectual functioning which in turn impacts adversely on the way you understand and react to the world around you.

“In short, your low level of functioning played a part in you committing this offence; it provides some explanation for why you did what you have admitted doing.

“You have no previous convictions and you have not been in any trouble since 2019.

“I am satisfied that you would not have committed this offence but for the fact that your limited functioning made you less able to cope with what you were taking on.

“The offending, whilst obviously serious, is not part of your personality but a result of being unable to cope in the circumstances of dealing with a very young child.

“The probation officer makes the observation that whilst there would be obvious and serious concern about the safety of any child in your care, this is not something likely to be permitted in the foreseeable future by social services.

“Furthermore, your risk of causing harm to other people is very much limited.”

Judge Reeds added: “It is a serious aggravating feature that you did not come clean about what you had done and tried to pass it off as an accident.

“This meant that your partner also came under suspicion and [your child] was taken into care for ten months. The harm caused by your offending includes the harm caused to her by that unnecessary separation for most of the first year of her son’s life.

“This has caused her significant distress. Thankfully for [your child] he has no long-term physical consequences from what you did.

“The mitigating features are that you have no previous convictions, you are now sorry for what you did, which has destroyed any realistic chance of hands-on parenthood for you in the foreseeable future, and you are no longer in touch with your child.

“It is also evident that remorse for what you did has caused some significant mental health problems since the offending, including depression.

“In my judgment, the aggravating and mitigating features balance each other out and result in a sentence of 27 months which I can reduce to two years for your plea of guilty shortly before the trial was due to start.

“That brings your sentence within the range where I am required to consider whether or not it can be suspended. I therefore follow the sentencing guideline for the imposition of community and custodial sentences.

“I find that there is strong personal mitigation in your case because of your reduced level of functioning and lack of previous convictions. You are also in work.

“You have already demonstrated that you have a realistic prospect of rehabilitation by keeping out of trouble for nearly three years.

“The rehabilitation requirement I could attach to the suspended sentence would be designed to help you manage your life to keep on the right path.

“I then have to consider whether appropriate punishment can only be achieved by imposing an immediate custodial sentence.

“If you were not impaired by your psychological conditions, and if you functioned at a higher level, I would have no hesitation in making this term of imprisonment immediate.

“It is only because your culpability is reduced to the extent I have described that I am able to say immediate custody is not necessary for that purpose.

“I therefore find that I am able to suspend your two year sentence for two years.”

Judge Reeds also said: “I intend to impose a curfew which will be a partial but effective restriction on your liberty but which also reflects the pressure on you of the delay in the case – some of which, but by no means all of it, is your fault.